Woman wanted after cocaine, $44,000 seized in Campbell County drug bust

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A woman is wanted after a drug bust that occurred in Campbell County on Thursday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO said their Crime Suppression Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the Lynch Station area as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Recommended Videos

As a result of the search, authorities said they seized around a pound of cocaine and over $44,000.

Now, authorities are searching for 43-year-old Amanda Dawn Johnson. She is currently wanted on a felony charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574, Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-(888) 798-5900, or submit an anonymous tip online here.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.