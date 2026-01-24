Comprehensive guide for Southside Virginia ahead of winter weather

Tire tracks in the snow.

A significant winter storm system is expected to impact our region from January 24–28, 2026. Local emergency management officials urge residents to prepare immediately before conditions deteriorate.

Stay Informed

All localities strongly encourage residents to monitor official social media channels for real-time updates throughout the storm. These platforms will provide the most current information about:

Road conditions

Shelter operations

Power outages

Emergency services

Public facility closures

Storm progression

Emergency Contact Information

Emergency Numbers

Emergency Situations : Dial 911

Franklin County Non-Emergency : 540-483-3000

Danville Non-Emergency : 434-499-5111 (option 8)

Shelter Information: Dial 211

Utility Services

Appalachian Power

Dominion Energy

Customer Service : 866-DOM-HELP (866-366-4357)

Report Outage: Online Outage Reporting

Danville Utilities

Online Portal : danvilleutilities.com/app/login.jsp

Electricity : 434-773-8300

Gas & Water: 434-799-5284

Storm Updates and Information

Official Information Sources

Franklin County: www.franklincountyva.org (Storm tracker at top of page)

Henry County: Monitor CodeRed alerts and social media channels

Social Media Updates: Franklin County Official Pages Franklin County Fire & EMS Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) Local Emergency Management Social Media County Government Pages Local Public Safety Departments



Warming Center Locations

Danville

TRCC Warming Center (625 Shelton Street) Open 24/7 Phone: 434-710-6126

The Redemption Center Church (Open 24/7)

Martinsville:

MHC Warming Center (603 Memorial Blvd S) Hours: 7 PM – 9 AM



Franklin County

Sheltering Arms (5185 Callaway Rd, Rocky Mount) Day Shelter Hours: 8:30 AM – 5 PM

Redwood United Methodist Church (3001 Franklin Turnpike) Overnight shelter



Pittsylvania County (8 AM - 8 PM, Saturday-Monday)

Brosville Fire Department

Chatham Fire Department

Cool Branch Rescue

Gretna Fire Department

Laurel Grove Fire Department

Renan Fire Department

Tunstall Fire Department

Henry County

Sunday and Monday Only (Not for overnight stay)

Bassett Volunteer Fire Department

Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department

Collinsville Fire Department

Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department

Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department

Additional Henry County Locations

Dyers Store Volunteer Fire Department (Saturday-Monday. Not for overnight stay)

Henry County Department of Public Safety Building (Monday-Friday of next week. Not for overnight stay)

Remember: Stay connected to your locality’s social media channels throughout this weather event for the most up-to-date information and emergency notifications.