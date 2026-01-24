Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Comprehensive guide for Southside Virginia ahead of winter weather

Tire tracks in the snow. (Pexels)

A significant winter storm system is expected to impact our region from January 24–28, 2026. Local emergency management officials urge residents to prepare immediately before conditions deteriorate.

Stay Informed

All localities strongly encourage residents to monitor official social media channels for real-time updates throughout the storm. These platforms will provide the most current information about:

  • Road conditions
  • Shelter operations
  • Power outages
  • Emergency services
  • Public facility closures
  • Storm progression

Emergency Contact Information

Emergency Numbers

  • Emergency Situations: Dial 911
  • Franklin County Non-Emergency: 540-483-3000
  • Danville Non-Emergency: 434-499-5111 (option 8)
  • Shelter Information: Dial 211

Utility Services

Appalachian Power

Dominion Energy

Danville Utilities

Storm Updates and Information

Official Information Sources

  • Franklin County: www.franklincountyva.org (Storm tracker at top of page)
  • Henry County: Monitor CodeRed alerts and social media channels
  • Social Media Updates:
    • Franklin County Official Pages
    • Franklin County Fire & EMS
    • Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM)
    • Local Emergency Management Social Media
    • County Government Pages
    • Local Public Safety Departments

Warming Center Locations

Danville

  • TRCC Warming Center (625 Shelton Street)
    • Open 24/7
    • Phone: 434-710-6126
  • The Redemption Center Church (Open 24/7)

Martinsville:

  • MHC Warming Center (603 Memorial Blvd S)
    • Hours: 7 PM – 9 AM

Franklin County

  • Sheltering Arms (5185 Callaway Rd, Rocky Mount)
    • Day Shelter
    • Hours: 8:30 AM – 5 PM
  • Redwood United Methodist Church (3001 Franklin Turnpike)
    • Overnight shelter

Pittsylvania County (8 AM - 8 PM, Saturday-Monday)

  • Brosville Fire Department
  • Chatham Fire Department
  • Cool Branch Rescue
  • Gretna Fire Department
  • Laurel Grove Fire Department
  • Renan Fire Department
  • Tunstall Fire Department

Henry County

Sunday and Monday Only (Not for overnight stay)

  • Bassett Volunteer Fire Department
  • Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department
  • Collinsville Fire Department
  • Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department
  • Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department

Additional Henry County Locations

  • Dyers Store Volunteer Fire Department (Saturday-Monday. Not for overnight stay)
  • Henry County Department of Public Safety Building (Monday-Friday of next week. Not for overnight stay)

Remember: Stay connected to your locality’s social media channels throughout this weather event for the most up-to-date information and emergency notifications.

