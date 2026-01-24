Comprehensive guide for Southside Virginia ahead of winter weather

A significant winter storm system is expected to impact our region from January 24–28, 2026. Local emergency management officials urge residents to prepare immediately before conditions deteriorate.
Stay Informed
All localities strongly encourage residents to monitor official social media channels for real-time updates throughout the storm. These platforms will provide the most current information about:
- Road conditions
- Shelter operations
- Power outages
- Emergency services
- Public facility closures
- Storm progression
Emergency Contact Information
Emergency Numbers
- Emergency Situations: Dial 911
- Franklin County Non-Emergency: 540-483-3000
- Danville Non-Emergency: 434-499-5111 (option 8)
- Shelter Information: Dial 211
Utility Services
Appalachian Power
- Outage Map: View Current Outages
- Mobile App: Download App
- Notifications: Set Up Alerts
Dominion Energy
- Customer Service: 866-DOM-HELP (866-366-4357)
- Report Outage: Online Outage Reporting
Danville Utilities
- Online Portal: danvilleutilities.com/app/login.jsp
- Electricity: 434-773-8300
- Gas & Water: 434-799-5284
Storm Updates and Information
Official Information Sources
- Franklin County: www.franklincountyva.org (Storm tracker at top of page)
- Henry County: Monitor CodeRed alerts and social media channels
- Social Media Updates:
- Franklin County Official Pages
- Franklin County Fire & EMS
- Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM)
- Local Emergency Management Social Media
- County Government Pages
- Local Public Safety Departments
Warming Center Locations
Danville
- TRCC Warming Center (625 Shelton Street)
- Open 24/7
- Phone: 434-710-6126
- The Redemption Center Church (Open 24/7)
Martinsville:
- MHC Warming Center (603 Memorial Blvd S)
- Hours: 7 PM – 9 AM
Franklin County
- Sheltering Arms (5185 Callaway Rd, Rocky Mount)
- Day Shelter
- Hours: 8:30 AM – 5 PM
- Redwood United Methodist Church (3001 Franklin Turnpike)
- Overnight shelter
Pittsylvania County (8 AM - 8 PM, Saturday-Monday)
- Brosville Fire Department
- Chatham Fire Department
- Cool Branch Rescue
- Gretna Fire Department
- Laurel Grove Fire Department
- Renan Fire Department
- Tunstall Fire Department
Henry County
Sunday and Monday Only (Not for overnight stay)
- Bassett Volunteer Fire Department
- Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department
- Collinsville Fire Department
- Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department
- Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department
Additional Henry County Locations
- Dyers Store Volunteer Fire Department (Saturday-Monday. Not for overnight stay)
- Henry County Department of Public Safety Building (Monday-Friday of next week. Not for overnight stay)
Remember: Stay connected to your locality’s social media channels throughout this weather event for the most up-to-date information and emergency notifications.