Healthwatch | Staying safe when shoveling snow

The vast majority of the commonwealth can expect significant snow this weekend, and it’s important to stay safe when shoveling the snow.

First, know your body and take breaks. Shoveling snow can be intense exercise, placing lots of strain on your body, especially your shoulders and back. Take breaks often and stay hydrated.

Shoveling snow can also put you at risk for heart attacks, in particular older folks who don’t shovel or exercise often.

“So if you start to really get short-winded, get any chest pain, feel a little dizzy. You need to stop that activity, you need to rest, and if that persists, then you may need to call 911 or go see a physician.” Valerie Quick, Trauma program manager at UVA Health

Be sure to start slow, stretch out, and push the snow instead of lifting it up.