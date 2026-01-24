How the RAM House and other organizations are helping out the homeless in the winter weather.

ROANOKE, Va. – With the temperatures and snow more than likely to fall this weekend, those who are less fortunate may not even have a roof over their heads.

However, there are places specifically designed to give people a roof over their heads this weekend.

Places like the RAM House have been opening their doors as early as seven in the morning to get people inside and out of the cold.

However, they are closed on both Sunday and Monday; they’ve teamed up with the Rescue Mission of Roanoke to give people twenty-four-hour access to somewhere warm.

“The rescue mission staff will be there; they are wonderful,” RAM House Executive Director Melissa Woodson said. “One of our staff members is actually going over there to help right now.”

RAM House, Rescue Mission and Downtown Roanoke Incorporated have a transport system in place to get people to the rescue mission after RAM House closes.

Woodson praised the people who stay at the organizations across Roanoke for their strength and perseverance.

“I think these times get really hard on them. I notice when it gets really hot or really cold, you can see a difference,” Woodson said. “When it gets really cold, and they’ve been out there for days and days, they’re very quiet. But they preserve, they’re very, very strong people, probably stronger than me. I respect them a lot.”

Woodson says that the elderly and anyone else who needs help are welcome to stay.

Other places that will be open throughout the city include the Belmont Presbyterian Church and the Least of These.