Man wanted, various drugs seized after large drug bust in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man is wanted after a drug bust that saw various drugs seized from two properties in Henry County on Friday, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said their SWAT Team conducted a “narcotics-related search warrant” at 305 Wingfield Orchard and 323 Wingfield Orchard in Henry County on Friday. The warrant was issued following a traffic stop that was conducted prior to the search.

Authorities said they found the following between the two residences:

~2.31 lbs of suspected methamphetamine

~142 grams of suspected fentanyl

~18 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms

The fentanyl seized could be around 14,000 lethal doses, law enforcement said.

As a result of the search, 61-year-old Rodney Allen Moore is now wanted on the following charges:

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute more than 100 grams

Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

“Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous substances we encounter, and it is destroying families across this nation. These deadly drugs tear communities apart and take the lives of our loved ones. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office maintains a zero-tolerance stance against those who choose to profit from narcotics at the expense of public safety.” Sheriff Wayne Davis

If you have any information regarding this incident, or the whereabouts of Moore, please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-656-4200, or the non-emergency line at 276-638-8751.

We will update you as more information becomes available.