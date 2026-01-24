One dead, investigation underway following Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is dead following a shooting that occurred in Lynchburg on Saturday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said officers responded to reports of a shots fired incident in the 700 block of Jackson Street around 2:27 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities said that upon arrival, they determined a more precise location of the shooting. A victim was soon located with the help of their family and identified as 32-year-old Kennija Ware. Unfortunately, Kennija was pronounced deceased a short time after the discovery.

LPD said they are in the very early stages of this investigation, although preliminary information shows the incident was targeted, and there is no known threat to the community.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 847-1602, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

We will update you with ore information as it becomes available.