PARK Roanoke garages offering free parking amidst severe winter weather

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke announced that daily and transient parking will be free in all PARK Roanoke garages during the extreme weather our area is expecting, beginning on Saturday. The free parking will continue until the city “resumes normal business operations.”

Over 15,000 gallons of brine have been applied to major roads and trouble areas across Roanoke. The city is asking those parking in populated areas during this event to use off-street parking as much as possible to allow snowplows to work unobstructed.

Recommended Videos

However, residents are still encouraged to stay off the roads as much as possible.

Those who are subscribed to the metropolis platform and paid during the free transient parking time period can receive a refund by contacting parking@parkroanoke.com .

You can find a list of Roanoke parking garages here.