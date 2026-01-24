Tips to prepare your car before the winter storm

ROANOKE, VA – With a winter storm fast approaching, 10 News is working for you with everything you need to know to keep your car safe ahead of the snow and ice.

Joshua Gallimore with Advance Auto Parts joined us in the studio on Saturday with some tips on how to prepare.

They gave us this checklist with everything you need to know:

BATTERY: Cold temperatures can shorten the life of a battery. Advance can test your battery for free, and install a new one should you need to buy one.

LIGHTS: Check your headlights and taillights to ensure you have clear visibility in winter weather. Replace the bulb if needed.

WIPER BLADES: Over time, wipers tear, crack, and dry out. If you see streaking or hear chattering, check for damage and consider replacing them. Advance offers free installation with purchase.

OIL: Change your oil at the recommended intervals. Many vehicles require an oil change every 3,000 to 5,000 miles.

BRAKES: If you notice squeaking or other noises when braking, remove the wheels to inspect the brakes. If the pads look thin, it’s time to replace them.

They also recommend getting items you’ll need to stay safe during a storm and clean up afterward, such as a snow shovel, ice scraper, ice melt/salt, heavy-duty gloves, tarps, flashlights/lamps, extension cords, a generator, and an emergency kit.