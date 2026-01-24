Virginia National Guard ready to assist with winter storm response

The Virginia National Guard is staged and ready to assist localities with their response to the incoming winter storm that will impact much of our region.

Around 300 Virginia National Guard personnel are on duty and ready throughout the Commonwealth. That includes response teams, command and control, administrative and logistics resources and other support elements.

“While Virginia’s localities are equipped to respond to winter weather, the Virginia National Guard is ready to provide additional capabilities should they become necessary. On short notice, our personnel safely moved to their staging locations and are ready to assist when conditions deteriorate. I thank the Soldiers, Airmen and Virginia Defense Force volunteers who are ready to help their fellow Virginians, and I thank their families and employers for everything they do to make sure our personnel can conduct the mission.” Brig. Gen. Todd H. Hubbard, VNG Director of the Joint Staff

Members are prepared to assist in reducing debris to help clear roads and power line routes and move commodities. They will also be utilizing tactical trucks that are able to travel through deep snow. Rescue helicopters are also available.