Skip to main content
Clear icon
30º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH: Southwest Virginia prepares for winter weather

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

Across Southwest Virginia, everyone is gearing up for the winter weather that will be sweeping across the region.

10 News Reporter Jason Freund is working for you and has everything you need to know about how the region is preparing to battle the cold.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos