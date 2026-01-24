WATCH: Southwest Virginia prepares for winter weather
Across Southwest Virginia, everyone is gearing up for the winter weather that will be sweeping across the region.
10 News Reporter Jason Freund is working for you and has everything you need to know about how the region is preparing to battle the cold.
Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
About the Author
Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.