16-year-old charged following fatal stabbing in Fincastle

FINCASTLE, Va. – A 16-year-old has been charged after a fatal stabbing that occurred in Fincastle on Saturday, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said.

BCSO said deputies responded to reports of an altercation at a home in the 2000 block of Old Fincastle Road around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, they found an adult man with a stab wound to the chest. Despite life-saving efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Authorities said an investigation found that the man and his 16-year-old son had gotten into an argument, which resulted in an altercation between the two, soon leading to the stabbing. The 16-year-old had sustained lacerations to his legs, unrelated to the altercation, and was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

As a result of the investigation, the 16-year-old was charged with the following:

Second degree murder

Discharging a firearm inside an occupied dwelling

Brandishing a firearm

Two counts of domestic assault on family members

This investigation is ongoing, and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.