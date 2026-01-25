Christiansburg residents embrace snow while making last-minute preparations

The promised snowy weather has arrived, with many places around Southwest Virginia getting blanketed in a sheet of snow on Saturday.

Out in Christiansburg, residents embraced the sometimes-unpredictable output of snow while making last minute preparations.

“In Virginia, they say the weather is unpredictable. We get two three feet of snow, we’ll then get six inches. I think it’s going to get pretty bad, considering it’s getting cold pretty early,” Rishi Patel said. “You see that snow is already sticking so I think it’s safe for people to just get home and stay warm and stay safe, you know?”

Some residents, however, were more than looking forward to spending some time out in the snow, such as Elijah Castor, who was hopeful that school would get cancelled.

“Probably just play outside as much as I can,” Elijah Castor said. I want to shovel driveways make some money.”

His father, Harley Castor, was out at Sheetz making some last-minute purchases.

While he and others needed to hit the roads to try and make some last-minute purchases

“I think if people just clear the roads a bit and don’t be out if they need to, they’ll let VDOT and town workers clear the road for us,” Harley Castor said.

Arenda Whitaker was just getting off of her job and encouraged people to check on the people they care about, like their grandmas and grandpas.

“Just call and check on them,” Whitaker said. “Make sure they are safe.”