Most flights canceled at Roanoke, Lynchburg airports amid winter storm

FlightAwareas a winter storm continues to impact Virginia and beyond.

Snowfall has spread across much of the region, with totals expected to increase the farther north you go. However, ice is forecast for Sunday, with freezing rain and ice accumulations expected to be worse the farther south you travel.

Currently, the canceled Roanoke flights include:

Delta Airlines Flight 5247 to Atlanta

United Airlines Flight 4366 to Washington-IAD

American Airlines Flight 5927 to Philadelphia

United Airlines Flight 4470 to Chicago O’Hare

American Airlines Flight 5834 to Charlotte

American Airlines Flight 5943 to Charlotte

Delta Airlines Flight 2372 to Atlanta

10 News spoke with Alexa Briehl, the airport’s marketing and media manager, who said every commercial flight Saturday and Sunday, except one cargo flight Saturday night, has been canceled. The airport remains open with one runway available. Allegiant Airlines hopes to send a flight out of Roanoke Regional Airport Sunday afternoon, but we will continue to update this article as we learn more.

Additionally, Lynchburg Regional Airport has canceled all flights Saturday night and Sunday.

Nationwide, more than 4,000 flights have been canceled within, into, or out of the United States on Saturday, according to FlightAware.