Snowstorm hits Roanoke: Significant snowfall and icy conditions

ROANOKE, Va – Roanoke experienced snowfall throughout Sunday morning, leading to icy road conditions across the area. Snowplows and crews are actively working to clear the streets, but many roadways remain covered in snow and slick.

Most downtown businesses chose not to open on Sunday due to the weather. However, Texas Tavern remains open all day.

When asked about their decision to stay open, Texas Tavern responded, “no,” they did not question opening today and assured they will be “staffed and ready to go” for the day.

Downtown resident Greg Fisher was walking around the area to “just enjoy the weather” before the snow turns brown.

When asked if he feels comfortable driving, Fischer said, “I do feel comfortable, I’m not going to go anywhere if I don’t need to.”

Fisher offered advice for drivers navigating the snowy roads: “Patience is a virtue when driving on snow so keep two tires in the cleared lane if you can, keep momentum, don’t floor it.”