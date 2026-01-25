Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

VSP reporting crash totals in commonwealth amid snowstorm, respond to over 170 crashes

VSP: 14 lives lost in Virginia highway crashes over Memorial Day weekend

Due to the significant amount of ice and snowfall our region is seeing, it’s currently very unsafe to drive. Many crashes have already been reported across our region.

Over the entire Commonwealth, VSP said they have responded to 177 crashes during the storm so far, as of 6 a.m. on Sunday. 14 of those crashes had reported injuries, along with a fatal crash in Northern Virginia.

Here are the following crash reports for our viewing area:

  • Central/Western Va./Appomattox – 23 crashes, 2 with injuries
  • Southwest Va. – 26 crashes, 1 with injuries
  • Western Va./Roanoke – 31 crashes, 4 with injuries

We encourage viewers to stay off the roads unless entirely necessary.

