7-year-old boy dies in Pittsylvania County crash; alcohol suspected to be a factor

A 7-year-old boy died following a crash Sunday night in Pittsylvania County, where alcohol is suspected to be a factor, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities responded to the crash around 5:15 p.m. on Moorefield Bridge Road. State police said 35-year-old Corey Michael Pullin, of Danville, was driving south when he lost control of the vehicle, which overturned. Pullin was ejected from the vehicle and transported to the hospital.

The passenger, the 7-year-old boy, was partially ejected and taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died.

Authorities confirmed alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.