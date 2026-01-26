Bedford County residents weather the snow and ice

Snow and sleet continue to pelt Southwestern Virginia, making for icy roads and people braving the weather to gather last-minute supplies. – Snow and sleet continue to pelt Southwestern Virginia, making for icy roads and people braving the weather to gather last-minute supplies.

Bedford County is no exception to this rule, with some people hitting up the local Wal-Mart for essential goods.

“I just came out to get some bread and stuff for my wife and me,” Cody Smith said.

Despite the icy roads and cold weather, shoppers chose to simply take it slow on the roads to get where they needed to go.

“We live about seven minutes down the road,” Lindzie White said. “It probably took us what about 15, 20 {minutes} because I was only going twenty miles per hour the whole way here and the roads you could see have been plowed but haven’t been plowed completely yet.”

Many businesses and churches were empty on Sunday, reflective of the calls by many to stay home and stay off the roads.