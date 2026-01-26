Man and woman charged with child neglect and drug offenses in Rockbridge County

Hall (Left) Rowney (Right) Courtesy of Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that it had arrested two individuals and charged them with child neglect and drug offenses.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 10 deputies obtained and executed a search warrant at an apartment complex located off of Willow Springs Road.

During the search deputies located Jackson Hall, Sydney Rowsey and a 4-year-old child inside the residence. As a result of the search deputies recovered marijuana, methamphetamine, fentanyl and Xanax from within the apartment.

Hall, a 29-year-old white male from Lexington, was charged with the following offenses:

• § 18.2-248 – Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance (Fentanyl)

• § 18.2-248 – Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance (Methamphetamine)

• § 18.2-248.1 – Possession with intent to sell, give, or distribute marijuana

• § 18.2-371 – Causing or encouraging acts rendering a child delinquent, abused, or neglected

Rowsey, a 28-year-old white female from Lexington, was charged with the following offenses:

• § 18.2-250 – Possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance (Fentanyl)

• § 18.2-250 – Possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax)

• § 40.1-103 – Cruelty and injuries to children