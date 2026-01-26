Patrick County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance in locating wanted man

PATRICK CO., Va. – The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for attempted robbery and other offenses.

According to officials, PCSO was notified by the Stuart Community Hospital that a man had arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Deputies responded to the ER and interviewed the victim and learned he had allegedly been shot at a vacant lot on Salem Highway, just south of Stuart.

Deputies then responded to that location and collected evidence. Sheriff Dan Smith stated that the victim had pre-planned a meeting at the location on Salem Highway with 29-year-old Michael Solomon, of Martinsville.

Solomon arrived first at the scene first in an all Black SUV, officials say. The victim, who has been identified as 27-year-old Allen Bowman arrived shortly after.

The sheriff stated that during this meeting, several rounds were fired at Bowman, striking him once in the wrist. The suspect then fled the scene and is believed to be in Henry County.

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office currently holds warrants on Solomon for attempted armed robbery, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Anyone with information on Solomon’s location is urged to contact the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office 911 communications center confidentiality at 276-694-3161, or the Henry County 911 Emergency Communications center at 276-638-8751.