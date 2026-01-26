Roanoke activates 24-hour Emergency Operations Center as winter storm strains first responders

First responders in Roanoke are dealing with dangerous conditions as a winter storm blankets the area, prompting the city to activate its 24-hour Emergency Operations Center.

The rare move, typically reserved for severe emergencies, brings together departments from across the city, including police, fire, public works, social services and even finance staff to coordinate response efforts around the clock.

Roanoke Fire-EMS reported a surge in emergency calls as temperatures dropped. Crews responded to 70 calls Sunday, including a kerosene fire that left one person seriously injured and another with minor injuries. Firefighters have also handled numerous cold exposure calls and assisted with transporting people to warming shelters.

The Roanoke Police Department reported 250 calls for service, with 45 related to the weather. Officers were dispatched to a cold-related cardiac arrest where they found a person unresponsive and without a pulse. CPR was started until medics arrived, and the patient was revived while being transported to the hospital.

As people dig out from snow and ice, many say conditions have been overwhelming.

“It’s been a little crazy, honestly,” said A.J. Harmon, as she helped shovel out a business.

Others say the work will continue as long as necessary.

“’Til we get it done,” said Craig Sellers, who started shoveling and plowing parking lots and sidewalks at 4 a.m. on Sunday.

City officials say the Emergency Operations Center is staffed continuously to ensure coordination across departments.

“That’s staffed with nearly 43 people on 12 hour shifts,” said Trevor Shannon, the battalion chief of emergency management and special operations with Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Shannon said having all agencies working together is essential during severe winter weather.

“It’s critical,” he said. “We can’t do the work that we’re doing in fire and EMS, the police department can’t do the work they’re doing in their work without being able to coordinate with our public works folks who are clearing the streets and helping us get apparatus off the roadways, or you know, if they get stuck.”

Cold temperatures and treacherous road conditions are also making emergency response more difficult.

“One of our big concerns is always a structure fire where the hoses freeze to the road and our trucks freeze,” said Shannon, “We need that whole of government approach.”

Officials are urging everyone to remain patient and avoid travel when possible.

“Please be patient. And please understand that the more you stay off the roads, the safer we are,” Shannon said. “We understand that we’ve got to get people back to work, we’ve got to get stores open, we’ve got to get kids in school, and that’s going to take some time with this storm.”

Public works crews are prioritizing clearing routes for emergency vehicles and say neighborhood streets will be addressed as conditions allow.