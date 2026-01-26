SWVA roads to remain hazardous Sunday night into Monday

Many roads across Southside Virginia became virtually impassable Sunday as winter weather conditions deteriorated throughout the region, leading to numerous crashes.

Through Sunday night, Virginia State Police reported 146 crashes in and around Southwest Virginia, resulting in 14 injuries.

In Franklin County, backroads were particularly treacherous Sunday afternoon, with asphalt barely visible under the snow cover. The hazardous conditions even caused one vehicle to become stuck while attempting to pull into a parking lot along Route 220 in Rocky Mount.

“It’s actually kind of the best we could hope for, given the forecast that we’ve had over the last couple of days. We got kind of the best run that we could with the weather going a little bit north of us,” said Ryan Campbell, Danville Emergency Manager.

Despite continuous efforts from snowplows, roads remained covered and slippery. Public works crews are prioritizing main thoroughfares before shifting their focus to back roads and residential areas.

Campbell urged residents to exercise caution and patience. “Give us some time to get the roads back in a condition where they are safe to drive and that they are passable,” he said. “Don’t assume just because they look dry and clear that there’s not some ice still on that roadway.”

Officials continue to advise residents to avoid unnecessary travel. Those who must venture out should allow extra time for their commute and maintain increased stopping distance between vehicles.