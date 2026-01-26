Volunteers at Bedford warming shelter provide meals and comfort to residents amid winter storm

BEDFORD, Va. – As winter weather intensifies, Saint John’s Episcopal Church has transformed the Bedford Presbyterian Community Center into a vital warming shelter, providing refuge for local residents seeking escape from frigid temperatures.

The shelter has been operating around the clock during the current winter storm, with volunteers working in shifts to maintain operations and serve those in need.

“Anyone who needs a place to stay warm and comfortable, whether it be for the day or overnight, we are here to welcome them and offer hospitality,” said Steven Wandrei, a volunteer at the shelter. “Some people have a home, it’s very expensive to heat.”

The facility is experiencing record attendance in its fourth season, accommodating an average of nine overnight guests per night. Additional visitors come throughout the day for warm meals and temporary shelter from the cold.

Despite treacherous road conditions, community support remains strong. “We’ve had folks that have just dropped in in the evening on their way home from work and asked if we needed a meal and then brought a meal back,” Wandrei said. “Last night they had stuffed peppers for dinner. We just had eggs this morning for breakfast.”

In an effort to remove barriers for those seeking warmth, the shelter has expanded its services to accommodate pets. Currently, three dogs and a cat are being housed alongside their owners. The local humane society has donated food for the animals, making it possible for pet owners to seek shelter without leaving their companions behind.

“The best part of volunteering is that everybody is so appreciative of just being a host,” Wandrei said. “As the saying goes, the giver gets more out of the giving than the receiver does typically.”

The shelter aims to remain open 24 hours a day throughout the cold snap, but maintaining operations requires consistent volunteer support. A minimum of two volunteers must be present at all times, with three being preferred.

“Without the volunteers who stay here during the day and are willing to stay overnight, we can’t make this ministry possible,” Wandrei emphasized.

Those interested in volunteering can find sign up information at their website or the warming center Facebook page.