VSP has responded to over 370 crashes across the Commonwealth as of Sunday night

The Virginia State Police announced Sunday night at 9 p.m. that troopers have responded to 378 crashes, including 28 which had injuries.
VSP said the winter storm continues to impact the Commonwealth and drivers should stay off the roads Sunday night into Monday morning.
Recommended Videos
VSP also said, If you are on the roads, give VDOT trucks and emergency crews room to do their jobs. Also understand that storm impacts could delay emergency response to stranded motorists.
Breakdown by Division:
- Division 1 (Central Va./Richmond) – 86 crashes, 2 with injuries
- Division 2 (Northwest Va./Winchester/Harrisonburg) – 33 crashes, 3 with injuries
- Division 3 (Central/Western Va./Appomattox) – 41 crashes, 5 with injuries
- Division 4 (Southwest Va.) – 55 crashes, 4 with injuries
- Division 5 (Hampton Roads) –76 crashes, 7 with injuries
- Division 6 (Western Va./Roanoke) – 50 crashes, 5 with injuries
- Division 7 (Northern Va.) – 37 crashes, 2 with injuries, one fatal crash (not storm related, occurred in Fairfax County Saturday evening)