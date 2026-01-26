Winter storm impacts: 10 News crews provide updates on road conditions across Southwest, Central Virginia

10 News has crews all over the region working for you, providing a closer look at current road conditions and breaking down everything you need to know if you plan to travel.

After a powerful winter storm swept through Virginia, bringing snow, sleet, and ice, road conditions remain a top concern as we start the work week. With melting snow and the risk of black ice, staying safe on the roads is critical while impacts continue across the state.

STORM CHASER - ROANOKE AREA (I-581)

10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman is on the road in the storm chaser and reports that roads are substantially better than they were Sunday on I-581. She said the roads are still wet and that you should keep an eye out for black ice, considering temperatures are below freezing. Another thing to watch for is the side roads, as many of them have not been cleared yet.

STORM CHASER - BOTETOURT COUNTY (ROUTE 460)

10 News anchor Abbie Coleman said Route 460 in Botetourt County isn’t as clear as I-581 in Roanoke, but conditions have improved since Sunday. The roads now have more of a slush-and-ice mixture. Plows have been working all morning to keep the roads clear.

STORM CHASER - ROANOKE COUNTY NEIGHBORHOOD ROADS

While many of the main roads in our region have been cleared, that is not the case for residential roads. There are some neighborhood roads that plows have unfortunately not cleared yet. 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman is working for you on what you can expect.

DOWNTOWN ROANOKE

10 News reporter Bella Walser is live from downtown Roanoke with an update on road conditions. The roads have improved compared to Sunday and are somewhat clearer; however, drivers should still exercise caution. Several sidewalks remain uncleared.

BEDFORD

Roads are slick heading east as well. 10 News reporter Monica Johnson provided a live update on conditions in Bedford. She said the main roads are mostly clear and have been plowed well. Although the roads are still wet, they aren’t too slick and are mostly slush. Many smaller residential roads have not been plowed yet.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.