Danville Crews Continue Road Cleanup Following Winter Storm

DANVILLE, Va. – Road conditions across Danville are steadily improving after a winter storm moved through the area over the weekend, though some neighborhood streets remain difficult to travel.

Many residents say most of the city’s main roads are in good condition, but there’s still a few troublesome areas.

“The main highways are great,” said Danville resident Jerome Scales. “It’s just the side roads that need to be cleaned a little bit more. Other than that, everything is well.”

City officials say Danville, along with much of Southwest Virginia, faced challenges during the cleanup due to sleet packing down the snow, making it difficult for plows to clear the roads.

“You can’t plow ice,” said Jonathan Sharp with Danville Public Works. “We’re really relying on the sun to hit the ice on the roads and help melt them so we can scrape them up a little bit.”

As temperatures have warmed slightly, crews have been able to begin plowing again. However, officials say there is a narrow window to remove snow and ice before temperatures drop and crews must return to spreading sand and salt.

While sunshine is helping melt ice during the day, refreezing overnight remains a major concern.

“Even the main roads—you could see some of the ice melting and putting moisture on the roads, and seeing that refreeze overnight,” Sharp said.

In addition to side roads, intersections can also be hazardous. Large piles of snow pushed aside during plowing have spilled back into roadways, narrowing travel lanes.

Public Works crews are scheduled to work around the clock until all streets are cleared. City officials urge drivers to remain cautious, especially during overnight and early morning hours when refreezing is most likely.