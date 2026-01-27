New River Valley continues to get snow, freezing cold temperatures

Severe cold temperatures continue to impact daily life in Pulaski County, with Peak Creek in downtown Pulaski nearly frozen over as snow continues to fall in the region.

While major roadways in neighboring Blacksburg, including Prices Fork, Main Street, and Route 460, have been cleared, the extreme weather has forced businesses throughout the area to close their doors. In Wytheville, despite cleared main thoroughfares, businesses remained shuttered Monday.

“EMS has stayed steady like normal, no power issues so far,” said Brad Wright, Emergency Services Coordinator for Pulaski County. Wright confirmed that several residents are utilizing the storm warming shelter, and reported that at least two people were transported to the emergency room for possible frostbite.

Road crews have been working extensively to maintain safe travel conditions. One crew member, who has been clearing roads and sidewalks for 30 consecutive hours, indicated that the bitter cold would be the most memorable aspect of this winter storm.

Impact on Infrastructure and Safety

The winter weather response has demonstrated both challenges and successes in maintaining essential services:

Major roads in Blacksburg, Pulaski and Wytheville have been successfully cleared

Emergency services continue to operate at normal capacity

A warming shelter remains open and active

No power outages have been reported in the area

Safety Recommendations

Officials continue to urge residents to:

Stay indoors whenever possible

Utilize warming shelters if needed

Take precautions against frostbite

Monitor local weather updates

Local authorities will continue to monitor the situation as the cold weather persists. Residents seeking emergency shelter or assistance should contact local emergency services.