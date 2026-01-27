Roanoke residents dealing with the aftereffects of the winter weather

Throughout the day and well into the evening, what seemed to be a blanket of snow covered Roanoke.

With snow comes ice that can make driving a little hard.

Instead of driving, Addison Fowler and Noah Martin decided to get their steps in and walk to downtown Roanoke after a day of sledding.

“Plows came through the main streets close to us, but the street right in front of our house isn’t going to get plowed for another couple of days or so,” Fowler said. “It’s easy walking, just {the} car is stuck.”

“I’ll walk around, I’ve got boots on,” Martin added. “It’s not too bad. A little slippery, but streets and sidewalks are ok, it’s packed in.”

There were others like Melanie Thammavong, whose car got stuck in the snow, and she needed some help from her neighbor and some last-minute kitty litter to free her car.

“I seen her stuck, so I said do you want to use my shovel? ‘” Angeliz Gonzalez Arroyo said. “We’ve been trying to get her out; it’s really hard. These roads have been bad; they’re really hard and stuff, and nobody can get out.”

It was also on Stewart Avenue that Brandon Hunt and his aunt had to resort to using some small tools to try and dig his car tires out of the snow.

“Today is our first time trying to get out since Saturday. Of course, I thought maybe since the sun was out, I kind of was wrong about that just from looking out the windows,” Hunt said. “Once we got out here, the ice is, actually, the temperature is causing the snow to freeze so, every time I try to get out, I’m just sliding, and I can’t really get out.”

The City of Roanoke prioritized plowing the main roads over neighborhoods throughout the weekend, but they were able to get snow plows out into some of Roanoke’s neighborhoods.

According to the City’s Facebook page, they do plan on prioritizing neighborhood roads on Tuesday