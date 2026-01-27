Roanoke Valley crews working to clear abandoned vehicles

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Valley crews are working to clear dozens of abandoned vehicles left stranded after snow blanketed the region with snow and ice. The storm forced many drivers to leave their cars behind as road conditions became too dangerous to continue.

During the storm, stranded drivers had no choice but to abandon their vehicles on roadways. Since sunrise, Roanoke County’s Mitchell’s Towing & Recovery has removed many cars, but dozens more remain stuck in the snow.

Danville resident Reagan Tanner said, “Towing is the way to go. Honestly, I don’t think I would’ve gone out today without it. It’s definitely something important and I think more people should consider using it if they have the opportunity.”

Roanoke resident Coby Dellis expressed relief after his vehicle was freed. “I’m just glad it’s not stuck anymore. When I looked at the tires, I thought I was going to be stuck for a couple of days, so I’m happy that I can go now.”

Michell’s Towing & Recovery truck driver Miki Highsmith emphasized the importance of towing services during such storms. “It’s very essential we need to be able to get out in these times and get to people and others need to consider that.”

Crews continue their efforts to clear the roads and help stranded drivers regain mobility as the Roanoke Valley recovers from the winter storm.