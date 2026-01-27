Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue reminds locals to stay safe, even when lake is frozen

Photo of Smith Mountain Lake during the cold weather on Jan. 26, 2026.

Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue has reminded everyone to be safe when near the lake during the freezing cold weather.

The rescue team said the lake may appear frozen, but the ice is never thick enough to safely stand on. Walking, playing, and allowing pets on the ice is extremely dangerous.

The SMLMFR listed the following safety tips when near the lake: