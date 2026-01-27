Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue reminds locals to stay safe, even when lake is frozen

Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue has reminded everyone to be safe when near the lake during the freezing cold weather.
The rescue team said the lake may appear frozen, but the ice is never thick enough to safely stand on. Walking, playing, and allowing pets on the ice is extremely dangerous.
Recommended Videos
The SMLMFR listed the following safety tips when near the lake:
- STAY OFF THE ICE: Smith Mountain Lake has begun to freeze in some coves, but this ice is never thick enough to be safe. Do not attempt to walk, play, or allow pets on the frozen surface.
- DANGER ON DOCKS: Snow-covered docks have turned into sheets of ice. Avoid walking on docks entirely until temperatures rise.
- THE 15-FOOT RULE: If you are within 15 feet of the shoreline or on a dock, always wear a life jacket. Cold water shock can be fatal in seconds.
- NEVER GO ALONE: If you absolutely must access a dock, ensure someone remains on solid land to watch you with a phone ready to call 911.