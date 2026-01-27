SWVA roads improve, still have areas of ice

Southwest Virginia continues its recovery from a recent winter storm as road crews shift their focus from major highways to residential areas, while authorities warn of new hazards for commuters.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has completed initial clearing of major routes, including Highway 220, Interstate 81, and Interstate 581, but residential areas remain challenging.

“This was a unique storm. We had really light snow, and then it was compacted by freezing rain and sleet,” said VDOT spokesperson Jenna Zibton.

In Roanoke, some neighborhoods remain snowed in, with city officials projecting complete clearance by Tuesday. Crews are working around the clock in 12-hour shifts to clear the roads.

However, VDOT and Virginia State Police warn that even plowed roads may remain hazardous due to persistent ice. “We have salt. We have abrasives. We have our plow trucks. But those things don’t work when the temperatures are this low,” Zibton explained.

The storm’s impact has been severe, with Virginia State Police reporting 179 weather-related crashes in Southwest Virginia. Among these incidents, a tragic ATV accident in Pittsylvania County claimed the life of a 7-year-old child.

“The driver was going too fast, having fun in the snow, or he thought he was, and he lost control of it and rolled it over,” said Sgt. Rick Garletts of the Virginia State Police.

As residents return to work, law enforcement is highlighting a new danger: ice chunks flying off vehicles on roadways. Police are urging drivers to thoroughly clean their vehicles before travel to prevent this hazard.