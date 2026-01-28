Botetourt County supervisors advance Orchard Lake Dam study

DALEVILLE, Va. – Botetourt County supervisors voted Tuesday to move forward with a hazard analysis study of the Orchard Lake Dam, but the decision has sparked renewed debate about government transparency and community involvement.

The vote came during the board’s first regular session of 2026, which marked the debut of new members Linda Rottman and Tim Snyder following November’s election.

While the study represents movement on an issue that has concerned residents for years, some community members expressed frustration with the decision-making process. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation declared the dam unsafe in 2022, and residents say they’ve been left in the dark about potential solutions until now.

“We’re hopeful that they will do the homework and let us know what the hazard level of our dam is so that we can apply for other grants rather than the one that we have that will be able to keep the lake intact,” said Linda Dinardo George, an Orchard Lake neighborhood resident.

George emphasized that the dam’s importance extends beyond local homeowners. “We have raised issues multiple times, and it’s been completely ignored. We have said that we’d like to leave it intact, not just for the sake of the homeowners, but for the community at large,” she said. “It’s not just about this small pocket. It is an entire ecosystem and a beautiful natural beauty for this entire area.”

The board approved both the hazard analysis study and an engineering agreement, laying groundwork for whatever course of action they ultimately choose—whether that’s repairing, lowering, or breaching the dam. When approached for comment after the meeting, board members refused to discuss their decision.

The lack of advance notice about the dam decision amplified existing concerns about government transparency. “We all want it, and we all need it and deserve it,” George said about transparency in local government. “It would be much better for us as a community, for Botetourt County as a whole, to disclose information beforehand. Let the taxpayers know what is happening before decisions are made, before things are actually decided.”

During the citizen comment period, residents also spoke out against the proposed Google data center and urged the county to move monthly board meetings from 2 p.m. to after 6 p.m. to allow greater public participation.

In other significant business, the board:

Conducted closed-door discussions about potential business developments in the Amsterdam, Blue Ridge, and Valley Districts

Approved a performance agreement for what they termed a “destination retailer,” expected to draw 80% of profits from outside the county

Reviewed the FY24-25 county audit

Began initial discussions about the FY2027 budget

Appointed D. “Mac” Scothorn as Board Chair

Appointed Walter Michael as Vice Board Chair

The board meets regularly on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Botetourt County Administration Center in Daleville, with their next regular session scheduled for February.