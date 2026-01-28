Danville Area Humane Society seeing increase in animal welfare calls amid cold weather

DANVILLE, Va. – As temperatures plummet, the Danville Area Humane Society is working to rescue animals from dangerous winter conditions, with shelter officials urging the public to report strays before severe weather hits.

“Call in complaints before the bad weather comes. Once the ice hits, once the snow starts falling it will be too late for the authorities to come,” says Paulette Dean, director of the Danville Area Humane Society.

Under Virginia law, it’s illegal to tether dogs outside when temperatures drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. The law also requires outdoor pets to have adequate shelter that protects them from wind and precipitation.

Dean notes that Danville’s local ordinances have helped address animal welfare concerns. “In Danville, we have had a tethering ordinance for over 10 years and that took care of a lot of the problems with dogs on chains,” she says.

The public plays a crucial role in protecting animals during harsh weather conditions. “The public are the eyes and the voice of the animals out there,” Dean explains.

Foster parents like Aaron Stainback are helping the shelter manage the increased demand during cold weather by providing temporary homes for animals in need.

“Fostering probably helps shelters turn crisis management into something more manageable,” says Stainback, who has fostered three animals from the humane society. “You don’t have to be perfect to be a foster home. These animals are just looking for a nice warm couch and someone to take them home and say, ‘Hey I’ve got you.’”

“I’ve always thought when you foster or adopt, you turn compassion into action,” he adds.

You can find more information about fostering or adopting animals from the Danville Area Humane Society here.