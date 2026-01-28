God’s Pit Crew heads to Mississippi to assist in storm recovery

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew volunteers departed from their Danville headquarters Wednesday morning to assist residents in Tippah County, Mississippi, where a deadly winter storm has left widespread damage.

The nonprofit organization will focus on tree removal, roof repairs and distributing their signature Blessing Buckets, which contain essential supplies including food, water and hygiene items.

The organization has received more than 400 calls for assistance from the area in the past two days, according to Carly Brashears, director of media and public relations for God’s Pit Crew.

“Every tree that is in that area has been impacted by this ice storm. They’re splitting. Power lines are down. People can’t get out of their driveways to get the medications they need. It’s a dire situation,” Brashears said.

The organization is seeking additional volunteers for both the Mississippi relief effort and future disaster response initiatives. Those interested can find more information here.