Henry County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance in animal cruelty investigation

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in an active animal cruelty investigation.

According to officials, the deeply disturbing incident occurred on Dec. 27 in the Holloway Drive area of Bassett. A poodle named Bella was briefly let outside by her owner when multiple gunshots were heard.

HCSO says that minutes later, Bella was discovered to be suffering from injuries consistent with being shot with birdshot. She was rushed to a veterinary facility and after multiple procedures, she is now recovering with her family, but she has lost her eyesight.

Since Dec. 27, investigators have been working the case, following every lead and conducting extensive neighborhood canvases.

HCSO says officials know this occurred very close to the dog’s home in the 80 block of Holloway Drive, as multiple individuals reported hearing gunshots. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of residents in the Fairmont Drive and Holloway Drive areas of Bassett.

“This was a cruel and deliberate act, and it has deeply affected this family and our community. Our investigators have been working diligently, and we are committed to seeing this case through. Acts of violence against animals will not be tolerated in Henry County. We are dedicated not only to solving this crime but to protecting the animals and families in our community. We will continue pursuing every lead until those responsible are identified and held fully accountable under the law. If someone can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction, I will personally go before the Martinsville-Henry County Crimestoppers Board and request the full award amount of $2500.00.” Sheriff Wayne Davis said.

You can remain anonymous by:

• Calling Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME (27463)

• Submitting a tip through Tip411 on your Apple or Android device

• Calling the Sheriff’s Office directly at 276-656-4200 or 276-638-8751