LOOKING BACK: WSLS archive footage of 1956 Winter Olympics

They say history repeats itself, and here at WSLS, we got to experience that firsthand.

As the long-awaited 2026 Winter Olympics approach, we discovered a cool piece of history in our WSLS archives: the 1956 Winter Olympics, which were also held in Italy, just like this year’s major international sporting event.

Nearly 70 years ago, the mountain town of Cortina welcomed athletes from more than 30 countries. For the first time, the Olympic Games were broadcast on televisions around the globe.

The excitement was the same regardless of your background or where you were from. Television cameras captured the opening ceremonies, showing the American squad marching in.

Soon after, the Italian president at the time, Giovanni Gronchi, officially opened the games: “I declare open the seventh Olympic Winter Games of Cortina d’Ampezzo, celebrating the sixteenth Olympiad of the modern era.”

This year, that story comes full circle as the Winter Olympics return to Cortina, marking the third time Italy has hosted the Winter Games. About 2,900 athletes are expected to compete in 116 events across 16 winter sports.

Just this week, heated rivalry stars helped carry the flame, continuing a tradition that began nearly a century ago, a nice reminder of how the past and present of the Olympics can come together.