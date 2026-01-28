Lynchburg names longtime public servant Kennith R. Edwards, Jr., as its next chief of police

The City of Lynchburg has named Kennith R. Edwards, Jr. as its next police chief.

The City of Lynchburg has named Kennith R. Edwards, Jr. as its next police chief.

Edwards isn’t new to the city and has been serving Lynchburg for nearly 30 years, recently stepping in as Interim Chief of Police. Over his career, he’s taken on leadership roles in areas like Field Operations, Investigations, and Administration.

Recommended Videos

City leaders say the selection process drew applicants from all over the country and included several rounds of interviews, leadership assessments, and input from police officers, city leaders, regional law enforcement, and community members.

“Chief Edwards has demonstrated steady, principled leadership and a deep commitment to this community throughout his career,” said City Manager Wynter C. Benda. “He is widely respected by our officers, staff, and community partners, and his calm demeanor, servant-leader mindset, and genuine approach to community relationships stood out throughout the process.”

Those involved in the selection praised Edwards’ caring leadership style, his deep knowledge of Lynchburg, and the important role he’s played in shaping the police department into what it is today.

Edwards is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police. He’s also completed executive leadership training with the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. His leadership philosophy centers on service, transparency, accountability, and community-focused policing backed by evidence.

“I am honored to continue serving the Lynchburg community as Chief of Police,” Edwards said. “This department is filled with dedicated professionals, and I look forward to continuing our work together to strengthen trust, enhance public safety, and support the quality of life in our city.”

Edwards will officially start as Chief on Wednesday, January 28. In the coming weeks, he’ll take part in onboarding sessions, department briefings, and opportunities to connect with community partners.