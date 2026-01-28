Residents displaced following Danville house fire Tuesday

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Fire Department announced Tuesday that residents were displaced following a house fire Tuesday.

According to officials, the fire occurred at 3:28 p.m. in the 1500 block of Halifax Road. The first arriving unit reported moderate smoke coming from the roof area.

Upon further investigation, fire personnel found evidence of a fire inside the home with heavy heat damage thoughout the home. Fire personnel checked for any fire spread and occupants inside the home; none were found and no injuries were reported.

The DFD was assisted on scene by the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Electric Dept., Danville Water & Gas, and Danville Police Dept.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office also responded and investigated the cause of the fire, which will be released at a later date.

The occupants of the home are being assisted by the Red Cross.