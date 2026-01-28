Road salt’s hidden cost: Decades of environmental impact in Virginia

While road salt helped clear Southwest Virginia’s roads after recent snowstorms, experts warn the environmental impact could last for decades, potentially threatening wildlife and water supplies.

“That salt ends up basically in the groundwater,” said Joel Snodgrass, Virginia Tech’s Fish & Wildlife Conservation Department Head. “It has impacts on fish and wildlife in those systems, but it also affects things we care about daily — our water supplies and road infrastructure, as well as our vehicles.”

The environmental concerns are mounting as salt accumulation in waterways, such as the New River, can persist for up to 50 years, creating long-term challenges for aquatic ecosystems.

Growing Environmental and Infrastructure Concerns

The issue has become increasingly urgent, particularly in eastern Virginia, where some residents have already experienced impacts on their personal wells. This growing problem coincides with significant economic consequences — road salt causes an estimated $5 billion in annual damage to vehicles, roads, and bridges nationwide.

Legislative Action Underway

In response to these concerns, Virginia lawmakers have recently taken action. Virginia Senate Bill 482, introduced two weeks ago, directs the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to investigate safer and more environmentally sensitive alternatives for treating roads during winter weather events.

Balancing Safety and Environmental Protection

While road salt remains the most effective option for clearing roads after winter storms, experts suggest the current situation represents a critical juncture. Without intervention, the region could face significant ecological challenges affecting both wildlife and Virginia residents.

“We’re at a tipping point,” Snodgrass warned. “If something isn’t done, it could spell an ecological disaster for not only the fish and wildlife but for us Virginians as well.”