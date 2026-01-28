What is VDOT doing to clear snow and ice off secondary roads?

ROANOKE CO. Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is turning to specialized equipment to tackle stubborn ice and snow on secondary roads across the Salem district, where crews face their biggest challenge yet following this week’s winter storm.

The Salem district, which covers 12 counties and maintains more secondary road miles than any other VDOT district in the state, is deploying heavy-duty machines called motor graders to break through thick ice pack that conventional snowplows can’t handle.

“Because this is such a unique snow and it’s really iced down, those are really the most effective tools that we can use,” said VDOT spokesperson Jenna Zibton. “Our plow trucks are not very effective at this thick ice pack.”

Crews are working around the clock in 12-hour shifts, but face significant challenges with the current conditions. While plow trucks can make some progress during daylight hours when temperatures rise, the motor graders have proven crucial for breaking through the stubborn ice pack.

However, these specialized vehicles come with limitations. “The street has to be wide enough. There can’t be any parked cars, and so that’s really been helpful, but they’re slow,” Zibton explained. “So it can take a while to just do one neighborhood, depending on how big that neighborhood is.”

Crews are working to improve road conditions using a combination of chemicals and abrasives, but officials warn residents shouldn’t expect to see completely clear pavement anytime soon.

“You’re still gonna have ice pack, you’re still going to have snow pack on those roads,” Zibton said. “We’re putting down abrasives and chemicals to provide some traction, but we just need you to drive slow and we need Mother Nature to do its job and warm up.”

With more winter weather possible this weekend, VDOT officials say they’re prepared but are asking for the public’s help. Residents are urged to park vehicles off-street when possible to give motor graders and plows the space they need to operate effectively.

Residents who encounter hazardous road conditions can report them by calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD or visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov. The department maintains 24-hour staffing to monitor and respond to road condition reports.