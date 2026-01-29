Martinsville, Henry County brace for second round of winter weather

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Henry County is preparing for its second winter storm in two weeks, with officials bolstering emergency response capabilities as snow-covered streets from last weekend’s storm remain a hazard.

“We’re going to have increased response times because of the road conditions. We just don’t feel that it’s safe to run lights and sirens during or while it’s snowing and the roads are ice-covered,” said Tim Duffer, Public Safety Director of Henry County.

The county is increasing staffing levels, particularly for ambulance services, as winter weather typically brings a surge in emergency calls. “We have our ambulance staffing level mainly due to safety because it’s better to have two people on a stretcher to move it through snow or ice conditions,” Duffer explained.

Fire-related emergencies often spike during severe winter weather, according to officials. “We do have an uptick sometimes in calls for fires and that’s because people sometimes go to the extreme because of the cold temperatures to heat their homes,” Duffer said.

Medical emergencies, particularly falls and heart attacks from snow shoveling, are among the most common calls during winter storms. Duffer advises residents to “Pace yourself. Listen to your body. If you have any type of chest pains, difficulty breathing, then you need to slow down.”

The weather’s impact extends beyond emergency services to local businesses. Kat Kitzmiller, owner of Be Wiched in Martinsville, faced challenges with the previous storm and may encounter similar difficulties this weekend.

“You can always encourage things like DoorDash or takeout, but people are stuck in their driveways, which means those delivery drivers can’t get in there,” Kitzmiller said.

The icy conditions forced her to delay opening her new business last weekend, and she fears she may have to do the same this weekend.