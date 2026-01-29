Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
26º
Join Insider
CLOSINGS/DELAYS

Local News

Virginia State Parks to host Great Backyard Bird Count February

(Jason from Pixabay)

Virginia State Parks announced that it was calling on all nature lovers and bird enthusiasts to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) taking place from Feb 13 through Feb. 16.

Officials said that the GBBC is a simple yet impactful way to contribute to conservation science. Participants are asked to spend just 15 minutes on one or more days during the count to observe birds in their backyard, local park or favorite outdoor space. Observations can be logged using the Merlin Bird ID app for identification or the eBird Mobile app for submitting sightings.

Recommended Videos

Virginia State Parks across the commonwealth will host programs and events to enhance your birding experience.

Those interested in participating in this year’s bird count can find an event or related program at one of several participating parks.

State parks that are having an event include:

  • Bear Creek Lake, Cumberland 
  • Caledon, King George 
  • Fairy Stone, Stuart 
  • Hungry Mother, Marion 
  • Lake Anna, Spotsylvania 
  • New River Trail, Max Meadows 
  • Powhatan, Powhatan 
  • Staunton River Battlefield, Randolph  

To learn more about Backyard Bird Count events at Virginia State Parks, visit here.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos