Virginia State Parks to host Great Backyard Bird Count February

Virginia State Parks announced that it was calling on all nature lovers and bird enthusiasts to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) taking place from Feb 13 through Feb. 16.

Officials said that the GBBC is a simple yet impactful way to contribute to conservation science. Participants are asked to spend just 15 minutes on one or more days during the count to observe birds in their backyard, local park or favorite outdoor space. Observations can be logged using the Merlin Bird ID app for identification or the eBird Mobile app for submitting sightings.

Recommended Videos

Virginia State Parks across the commonwealth will host programs and events to enhance your birding experience.

Those interested in participating in this year’s bird count can find an event or related program at one of several participating parks.

State parks that are having an event include:

Bear Creek Lake, Cumberland

Caledon, King George

Fairy Stone, Stuart

Hungry Mother, Marion

Lake Anna, Spotsylvania

New River Trail, Max Meadows

Powhatan, Powhatan

Staunton River Battlefield, Randolph

To learn more about Backyard Bird Count events at Virginia State Parks, visit here.