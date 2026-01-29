WATCH: Express Employment hosting job fair to aid those affected by Yokohama Tires layoffs

SALEM, Va. – Nearly 400 workers at Yokohama Tires in Salem are facing layoffs as the company cuts back production.

To help those affected, Express Employment is hosting a job fair at the Salem Civic Center on Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and other businesses will be offering services like resume preparations, interviewing skills and one-on-one career coaching.

“There’s no cost to participate. We will have other employers joining us along with other companies that offer services to people who have lost their jobs,” Garry Norris, Owner and CEO of Express Employment, said.

Last year, Express helped 1300 individuals find employment.