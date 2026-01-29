Skip to main content
WATCH: How you can find any unclaimed property

10 News is partnering with the Virginia Treasury to help you find any unclaimed property.

After five years, unclaimed property is sent to the Treasury for safekeeping. It can be anything from checking or savings accounts, refunds or rebate checks, cashier’s checks or leftover funds on PayPal. If you move around a lot the Treasury recommends you check.

It doesn’t cost anything to file a claim. For simple individual claims, you could get a check within 7-10 business days. For more information, click here.

