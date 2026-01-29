Wytheville secures more than $4.2 million for Helene relief

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded a Hurricane Helene-related grant of more than $4.2 million to Wytheville.
The funds will help the town repair its local wastewater treatment system. FEMA has allocated the funds to the Commonwealth of Virginia, which is responsible for distributing them to recipients across the state.
In January 2025, Rep. Morgan Griffith, who represents Virginia’s 9th District, announced $46.67 million in Helene relief funding for Virginia from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Hurricane Helene severely impacted Southwest Virginia infrastructure, including the Wytheville Sewage Treatment Plant. Facility repairs are needed after damage to the facility’s concrete clarifiers, pumps, electrical relays and motor starters.
This grant for more than $4.2 million helps the Town of Wytheville make permanent plant repairs and fully restore the operations of the Wytheville Sewage Treatment Plant.
As Southwest Virginia communities seek to rebuild infrastructure impacted by Hurricane Helene, I will continue my work to secure federal support for our region’s recovery.U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA)