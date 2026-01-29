Wytheville secures more than $4.2 million for Helene relief

FILE - A sign for the Federal Emergency Management Agency is pictured at FEMA headquarters, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (Al Drago/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded a Hurricane Helene-related grant of more than $4.2 million to Wytheville.

The funds will help the town repair its local wastewater treatment system. FEMA has allocated the funds to the Commonwealth of Virginia, which is responsible for distributing them to recipients across the state.

In January 2025, Rep. Morgan Griffith, who represents Virginia’s 9th District, announced $46.67 million in Helene relief funding for Virginia from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.