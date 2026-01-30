10 News Reunites Daughter With 90-Year-Old Mother After Winter Storm Isolation

ROANOKE, VA – Doris Benson - like many people - has been stuck at home for days because of the storm.

“The City of Roanoke told us they’d be out here, Tuesday, wednesday at the latest,” Benson said.

But for Benson, this is about more than cabin fever.

Uncleared roads meant she couldn’t get to her 90-year-old mother, who is recovering after breaking her hip.

“Now we’re at Thursday, here we are. I have a mother that’s been transported from the hospital to in-house rehab, has no clothes on right now, and it’s very disturbing that I cannot reach her four days after a storm,” Benson said.

Benson called the city, but still, no plows.

“Snow is different than ice. This is a sheet of ice. It’s out of our control at this point. We’ve chiseled away, and as you can see, our driveway is clear as can be from where we worked on it. I don’t know what the answer is,” she said.

Her main concern, her mother, alone in the rehab facility.

“Pray for her, because things are not good,” she said.

With a little work, photographer Paul Eldert and anchor Abbie Coleman were able to get to Benson’s house to speak with her, and thought, why not lend a helping hand?

“Want to go to friendship? We’ll take you,” Eldert said.

“Really? Oh, you would? I’ve got her stuff packed! Let me get my stuff,” Benson said.

So off they went - where just a few moments later:

“Channel 10 News brought me here,” Benson said, during the pair’s tearful reunion.

For Benson, it wasn’t just about the ride - it was about finally being there for her mother after days of worry and isolation.

“I’ve never been so thankful,” Benson said.