Appalachian Power urges residents to prepare for possible outages amid windy winter weather forecast

Appalachian Power had about 45,000 customers with power disruptions this past weekend, but thankfully not many in the local region.

However, this weekend is expected to be windier than the last, which could put power lines at an even higher risk of outages.

Izzy Post Ruhland, spokesperson for Appalachian Power Company, said, “Snow can weigh down lines, but that wind is really what we’re worried about. With the deep cold and the frozen ground, that’s kind of in our favor, but you know you’re at the mercy of falling trees and broken branches.”

After crews restored 95 percent of power lines by Tuesday, they are now preparing for another storm—one that’s expected to be even windier.

“If you have a 25- or a 50-foot tree right there on that 20-foot line, if it falls on the line, that’s where those outages and those big problems kind of occur,” Ruhland said. “So, we’re keeping an eye on that and paying attention to the winds and the snow, and our guys are ready to go.”

To stay safe and prepared, residents are encouraged to assemble an emergency kit. This should include:

nonperishable food

water

flashlights

batteries

a first aid kit

medications

blankets

any necessary pet food

Don’t forget to keep your phone charged in case you lose power. A portable charger is also a smart option to have on hand.

Also, remember to check on your elderly family members and neighbors, ahead of and during the winter storm.

It’s not too late to get ahead of the storm and prepare just in case things don’t go as planned.

Izzy advised, “Just make sure you’re ready to go, and then if you do experience an outage, give us a call and report it to us. Our guys will be out there as quickly as they safely can do so.”

To stay connected, report outages, and get alerts: