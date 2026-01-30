Emergency food bags keep seniors fed through winter storms

ROANOKE, VA – When the pantry runs low, most people head to the store - but for seniors stuck at home, it can mean going without.

“The silent generation. It’s a sign of weakness; they don’t want to ask for help,” President of the Local Office on Aging Ron Boyd said.

“But there’s no weakness in asking for help,” 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman said.

“No, there is not. Those are the people that you really want to help,” came the reply.

There is help to be given.

Ron Boyd is the president of the local Office on Aging, where the focus is on keeping seniors fed throughout winter storms.

“We are in the emergency food pantry,” Boyd said.

The pantry has been cleared out over the last few days.

“This time of the year it pretty much stays depleted,” Boyd said.

The reason? Little blue bags filled with food, ready for emergencies like winter weather.

“What are they for?” Coleman asked.

“Well, the bags are the equivalent of five meals,” Boyd said.

All the items in the bags are shelf-stable and easy to make.

On Thursday alone, nearly 50 bags went out to seniors in need.

If you or someone you know needs a bag, just call the Office on Aging at (540) 345-0451, or email them at info@loaa.org. They can schedule a delivery. The emergency bags are separate from the agency’s ‘Meals on Wheels’ program.

“There is help to be given. This took us what, five minutes to do? This is not a huge lift for us to put it together, and take it to someone,” Coleman said, after putting a bag together with Boyd.

In addition to emergency food bags, the Office on Aging is also currently collecting donations for their 20th annual Soup for Seniors event.

The goal is to provide nutritious soup deliveries to homebound seniors. This program helps ensure seniors receive warm, healthy meals during the cold winter months.

Learn more about Soup for Seniors, donation locations and how to sign up at https://www.loaa.org/soupforseniors/.

To support any of these efforts, you can contribute by purchasing items from the Office on Aging’s Amazon wishlist: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1ILW0NKGR1EEJ?type=wishlist&filter=unpurchased&sort=priority&viewType=list