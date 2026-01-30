Healing Stride of Virginia ensuring therapy horses are ready for more chilly weather

BOONES MILL, Va. – One local nonprofit is taking their winter weather prep to a whole new level.

Healing Strides of Virginia is making sure all 28 of its therapy horses are ready for the cold.

To keep their four-legged therapists safe and comfortable, Healing Strides is rolling out special cold-weather plans ahead of the winter storm. From extra blankets to warm shelters, they’re doing everything to protect these important animals.

“Making sure there’s lots and lots of options for them is vital to the overall health and to their long jeopardy of working in our programs and partnering with us to serve the community around us.” Morgan Jamison, Healing Strides chief operating officer

The team’s thoughtful prep means these therapy horses can keep doing their important work with the community - no matter how rough the winter gets. Staff are making sure the horses have lots of ways to stay warm through the cold snap.