Lynchburg City Council reviews emergency order, zoning issues Thursday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Council tackled several pressing issues during its second meeting of the year, including proposed zoning regulations for abortion clinics and the city manager’s emergency declaration.

The council also postponed public hearings, which will be rescheduled for a future date.

The packed chambers saw council members handle routine recognitions and general business before focusing on more contentious topics.

Council member Marty Misjuns discussed the proposed regulations aimed at keeping abortion clinics away from schools and other youth-centered locations.

“We define abortion clinics and then we set specific youth standards on them. They have to be a certain distance from schools, churches, daycare facilities, parks, playgrounds, children’s museums and so forth,” Misjuns said.

Council members also voted to end the declared emergency for the recent winter storm.

“We ended up ending the declared emergency for the winter storm. We also discussed a proposed reaffirmation of a second amendment sanctuary resolution that we passed back in 2023,” Misjuns said.

The meeting concluded without the usual public hearings, which were postponed and will be addressed at the next council meeting on February 12.

At that time, the council is expected to continue discussions on zoning for abortion clinics and reschedule the postponed hearings.