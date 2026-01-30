Man arrested in connection with Martinsville hit-and-run involving pedestrian

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian in Martinsville, according to the police department.

On Jan. 24, at about 11:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Spruce Street after receiving a report about a 56-year-old man who was lying on the side of the roadway. After investigating further, authorities determined that the man had been hit by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Sovah Health Martinsville and later transferred to Roanoke’s Carillion Hospital. He has since been released.

Thanks to the help of Flock Safety cameras and local business surveillance systems, officers were able to determine that the man had been hit by a 2007 Nissan four-door sedan.

On Jan. 27, Martinsville Police officers located the suspect vehicle at an address within the City of Martinsville. After further investigation, warrants were obtained for Gervelle Lewaun Kidd of Henry County for hit and run resulting in injury.

On Jan. 29, Gervelle Kidd was arrested and is currently being held at the Martinsville City Jail without bail.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Detective Steven Rogers at 276-403-5331 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line, and you could receive an award of up to $2,500.